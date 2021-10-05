Government in Spain agrees to lower rent prices

THE coalition parties in government in Spain have agreed to pass a law lowering rent prices.

The PSOE and Unidas Podemos parties in the government in Spain have agreed the new housing law, which will also limit the rent landlords with multiple homes will be able to charge.

Following the new law, landlords with more than 10 homes will have limits on the rent they can charge. The government has also said it will regulate prices to lower rents by law in busy market areas.

For small landlords, prices will be frozen and they will be encouraged to lower the rent to their tenants.

The new law will also see an increase in social housing in Spain.

Councils across Spain have been offering rent and tax grants for residents on low incomes following a rise in prices in rent and other bills in the country.

The government has now agreed to introduce a law lowering high rental prices in a move to assist those on low incomes and tackle rising rent prices in busy areas of Spain, including Madrid.

