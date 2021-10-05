French, Brits and Germans lead the tourist return to Spain

French, Brits and Germans are leading the tourist return to Spain, but the Germans are the top spending group.

According to the government, the French led the number of arrivals in August, with 1.3 million tourists; followed by British with 714,668 and Germans with 677,599.

For 2021 so far, France is the main source market, with more than 3.4 million tourists and an increase of 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. Germany, with almost 2.6 million and an increase of 24 per cent, occupies the second position.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Germans so far have spent €2,894 million (17.1 per cent), followed by the French with €2,696 million (16 per cent) and British tourists spending €1,822 million euros (10.8 per cent).

More than 15 million tourists have visited Spain in 2021, according to the Statistics on Tourist Movements on the Border.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto said: “This data proves that Spain is perceived as a safe destination and a country that facilitates international travel thanks to the rapid implementation of the Covid-EU digital certificate and to allow vaccinated people from outside the EU to enter our country, such as the United Kingdom and the US.

“Our goal is to achieve greater international mobility with our main issuers and third markets and for this we are reinforcing promotional activities and the dissemination of Travel Safe, which incorporates updated data on the vaccination process that this week will exceed 80 per cent of the population with a complete schedule,” she added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.