Flood fears as heavy rain and 60mph winds batter Britain. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for a large part of the UK.

Large parts of the UK are expected to be hit with downpours lasting around 22 hours. Localised flooding could be seen in some areas. Drivers have been warned to take care and prepare for dangerous conditions if roads begin to flood.

Up to 3 inches of rain is expected in some areas of Britain. Strong winds are expected too.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



London has already been hit by rain. This has left part of the transport system underwater. A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for various areas. The alert will last from 2am until 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 5. The Met Office has warned that disruption could occur to trains and buses.

Localised flooding could be seen in some areas. The public is being warned to expect journey times to be increased.

The Met Office said: “Rain, accompanied with strengthening winds, will move north and eastwards across the area early on Tuesday, becoming slow-moving over parts of northeast England and, later, also eastern England.

“15-30 mm of rain is expected to fall quite widely. Over eastern and northeastern England, 40-50 mm of rain is likely to fall in some parts with 50-75 mm also possible in a few spots.”

Central and northern England along with southern Scotland and Wales can expect clouds and rain. Some areas of Britain though will see sunny spells.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.