Donald Trump drops out of world’s 400 richest people list

DONALD TRUMP has dropped out of the list of the world’s 400 richest people for the first time in 25 years



Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, has dropped out of the list of the top 400 richest people in the world. This is according to a statement from the prestigious business publication Forbes.

This time last year the tycoon was 339th on the list, worth an estimated $2.5b (€2.15b), and his fortune reportedly remains roughly around that figure. The difference is that his main businesses in the real estate sector have stagnated, while other markets like technology, or cryptocurrencies, have boomed, sectors he is absent from.

Trump’s fortune is estimated to have fallen by as much as $600m (€517m), which Forbes has attributed to his decisions not to reinvest in these newer markets. It was reportedly his own advisors who recommended him not to get involved in new markets after becoming US president in 2016.

In 1996 Trump grew a huge fortune, which was consolidated in 2000

In their article, Forbes included a graph detailing how Trump amassed his fortune, starting in 1996, a brilliant year for him, when he almost got into the elite top 100 on the list. Between 2000 and 2015 his fortune remained relatively stable, but then his decline began.

Becoming president seems to coincide with his decreasing fortune, which has kept falling, seeing him drop out of the top 200 in 2016, while in 2020 he dropped out of the top 300, until finally, this year, he has left the top 400. The former president has failed to make any comment about his flailing fortune, as reported by 20minutos.es.

