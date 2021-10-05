Actor Chris Pratt and writer Katherine Schwarzenegger are the new ambassadors for the Special Olympics.



Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger have been named the newest Special Olympics Global Ambassadors, join­­­ing the frontlines of the global movement for inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities incldung collaborating with Marvel Studios to hire Special Olympics athlete.

“Special Olympics athletes admire Katherine and Chris because they are relatable, genuine, and inspiring,” said Mary Davis, CEO of Special Olympics. “They have demonstrated unwavering dedication throughout their careers to lifting people up. They are incredibly influential as individuals and together they will invigorate our movement. We are proud to have Katherine and Chris join the inclusion revolution.”

“Special Olympics has always been a huge part of my life,” said Schwarzenegger, granddaughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the founder of Special Olympics.

“My grandmother dedicated her entire existence to being an advocate for those with special needs and my childhood consisted of going to SOI events and my cousins and I being camp counsellors at Camp Shriver. Chris and I are so thrilled to be a part of the SO family as a couple and to continue to spread the mission of SO and advocate whenever and wherever we can about inclusion, dignity and acceptance. This is a movement that speaks to our hearts as parents and individually,” she added.

“I’ve had a lot of roles in my life, actor, producer, father, and I’m humbled by the chance to serve as an ambassador for Special Olympics,” Pratt said. “I’m continually amazed by the bravery and spirit of these wonderful athletes. I stand by Special Olympics on their quest make the world a better, healthier and more joyful place—one athlete, one volunteer, one family member at a time.”

