Childcare savings for families

Families of more than 79,000 children are saving almost £5,000 per child annually on childcare, thanks to the Scottish Government’s expanded Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) offer.



Since August, all three and four-year-olds and two-year-olds who need it most have been eligible for 1,140 hours of funded ELC.

Latest figures from the Improvement Service show that 90,890 children were accessing free ELC at the end of August 2021. Of those, 97 per cent (88,122) of children were accessing more than 600 hours and 87 per cent (79,262) were accessing the full 1,140 hours offer. All eligible families who applied were offered 1,140 hours.

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey said: “This week marks Challenge Poverty Week, and we know that childcare costs can place a real burden on families, so it is encouraging to see that thousands of families across the country are benefiting from our transformational expanded ELC offer.

“As well as saving families a significant amount of money, the 1,140 offer supports parents’ ability to work, train or study. We also know that high-quality Early Learning and Childcare helps to give children the best start in life, enriching their early years and giving them the confidence and skills they need to prepare them for school.”

