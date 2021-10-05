Britney Spears thanks fans for their support during conservatorship battle

Britney Spears has thanked her fans for their support as her conservatorship battle comes to a close.



Members of the #FreeBritney fan movement have campaigned since 2008 against Britany Spear’s father’s conservatorship which has controlled her life and career. Their high profile support is now recognised.

She tweeted: “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …

“I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!”

Britney’s father, Jamie Spears held the role since 2008 after Spears suffered a series of mental breakdowns.

He must now turn over documents to John Zabel, a certified public accountant, who will temporarily look after Britney Spear’s financial affairs, a court ruled last week.

Britney told a court on June 23 the conservatorship was “abusive” and she wanted it to end without the need for a medical assessment. Throughout the ordeal she had the support of her fans and the #FreeBritney movement.

Britney also said her father, Jamie, enjoyed controlling her.

