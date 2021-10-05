Arrests made after Iain Duncan Smith ‘hit with a traffic cone’

Arrests made after Iain Duncan Smith ‘hit on the head with a traffic cone’. Five people have been arrested due to the alleged attack.

Iain Duncan Smith was allegedly attacked and hit with a traffic cone. The attack is said to have taken place during the Conservative party conference.

According to Greater Manchester Police (GMP), three men and two women have been arrested. The police received reports that the former Tory party leader was chased before being attacked. The attack took place on Monday, October 4, at about 4pm.

Duncan Smith was believed to have been heading to give a talk with Brexit Minister David Frost, at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly hotel.

Speaking to Spectator magazine, Duncan Smith said: “I can’t tell you very much other than they just followed us, used abusive language, attacked us and used a cone.

“I have to say I would have very nearly been done for assault myself. I turned after them and they sort of backed off and I dropped the cone.

“They were shouting all along and then they smashed the cone on the back of my head, and so I turned and grabbed the cone and looked at them, and I took a pace towards them and they backed off.”

He added: “I threw the cone on the ground, said ‘pathetic’ and turned and walked off. They were incoherent, they were stupid.”

He was believed to be with his wife Betty at the time of the attack. According to the Police, officers were on the scene within three minutes.

