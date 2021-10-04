US Telecom providers and all Facebook social platforms down

All Facebook social media platforms and US telecom providers Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T are down.

Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T users are reporting that they are no longer able to connect to the internet using cellular data, but their smartphones are working via wifi.

America’s major cities are affected by the unexplained incident including New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Since 5.30pm in Spain, Facebook-owned platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram are down in a major outage across the globe.

As of 7.30pm in Spain, the platforms have yet to come back online.

Facebook tweeted: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Around 2.89 billion people across the globe use Facebook. Instagram has one billion users.

WhatsApp, which was controversially acquired by Facebook, also has billions of users globally. Facebook’s Messenger is also down.

Telecom providers Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T have yet to comment.

This is a breaking new story, please come back for updates.

