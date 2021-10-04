Top technology executives do not allow their products in their homes

TOP technology executives are known to be among those who do not allow the products they work with to be allowed inside their homes



Top technology executives involved in the production and advancement of some of today’s everyday devices such as mobile phones or tablets, are among people who ban or limit the use of those items in their homes apparently.

Even applications that they are involved with, such as social media platforms, or streaming networks, things that are part of our everyday lives, are not welcomed in the homes of these executives.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As ComputerHoy mentioned recently in an article, characters of the stature of Steve Jobs, his successor Tim Cook, or Bill Gates himself, have all said on more than one occasion that they do not let their children use devices with an internet connection or social networks.

Steve Jobs said in 2010, “My kids haven’t used the iPad. We limit the amount of technology they use at home”. Bill Gates did not allow his children to have a mobile phone until they were 14 years old, and Tim Cook has said that he gets angry when he sees his little nephew using social networks.

A survey conducted among 1,000 parents of Silicon Valley workers in 2017 showed that there was great concern about the impact of technology on the psychological and social development of children.

Chris Anderson, the head of TED, says, “My kids accuse me and my wife of being fascists, and being too preoccupied with technology, and they say none of their friends have the same rules. That’s because we’ve seen the dangers of technology first hand. I’ve seen it in myself, I don’t want it to happen to my kids”.

Founder of iLike and advisor to Facebook, Dropbox, and Zappos, Ali Partovi, believes that it is best to limit the time of consumption (games or TikTok), and encourage creation time like editing videos, programming, or writing a blog, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.