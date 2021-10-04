Tackle rising funeral costs with the Golden Leaves guarantee

WHEN planning a funeral, financial considerations can be one of the most important things to take into account for most people, making a pre-paid plan by Golden Leaves one of the best ways to keep costs down.

With rising funeral costs and with many people unwilling to leave their loved ones to pay the expense of their funeral when the time comes, buying a pre-paid funeral plan with Golden Leaves guarantees that the funeral services stipulated in your plan will be met in full.

Golden Leaves has several pre-paid plans to choose from and all their plans are held in the Golden Leaves Trust, which manages the funds to achieve stable long-term growth. This trust is overseen independently by a board of trustees and regulated in compliance with The Financial Services & Markets Act 2001. The fund is annually independently audited and subject to strict actuarial reporting to ensure that it remains completely secure.

Since pre-paid funeral planning was introduced to the UK in 1984, the company has been at the forefront of providers, even becoming the founding members of The National Association for Pre-paid Funeral Plans and The Funeral Planning Authority (FPA) which monitors the marketing, financial and service provisions of the plan providers that it regulates.

The FPA provides an extensive level of financial monitoring for all registered funeral plan providers, to ensure there are sufficient funds in the trust to cover the services of every funeral plan Golden Leaves holds with its customers, meaning that your arrangements are totally secure.

On top of its plan guarantee, the company also ensures the highest levels of service at your funeral.

Every funeral director appointed to provide services for a Golden Leaves Plan must first satisfy a number of stringent requirements, including a demonstration of outstanding service records in their local community. They must also be affiliated with relevant accredited associations, including The National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) and / or The Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF).

Golden Leaves was initially formed by a highly regarded family of funeral directors in South London, who had been serving the community since 1875. It has since supported the growing numbers of independent funeral directors who wanted to offer a funeral plan specific to their own communities and requirements.

Now their pre-paid funeral plans are also offered by a network of funeral directors across Europe, serving the expat community in Spain and further afield.

Golden Leaves is the only funeral planning company to provide a repatriation plan, in conjunction with Rowland Brothers International, to British expatriates living abroad and foreign expats living in the UK.

So, with many years of experience handling funerals abroad, and with their Golden Leaves guarantee which means that the funeral services set out in your plan will be carried out in full, why not get in touch with them to start planning ahead in good hands.

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

www.goldenleavesinternational.com • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain