Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled the government’s Plan for Jobs expansion in Manchester.



Hundreds of thousands of people will be supported as part of the more than £500 million expansion of the government’s Plan for Jobs, he said.

Speaking at the Conservatove Party conference in Manchester, Sunak said: “So I will do whatever I can to protect people’s livelihoods and create new opportunities too.

“And when it comes to those new opportunities. I am very much a child of my time. I spent the formative years of my career working around technology companies in California. And I believe the world is at the beginning of a new age of technological progress which can bring jobs, wealth and transformed lives,” he added.

Workers leaving the furlough scheme and unemployed people over the age of 50 will be helped back into work as part of more than £500m expansion of the government’s Plan for Jobs.

“Those on the lowest wages will also be helped to progress in their careers and existing schemes targeting young people will be extended into next year as part of the new package which could help hundreds of thousands of people into work,” Sunak added.

