Star Trek legend William Shatner to become oldest person to travel into space

STAR TREK legend William Shatner will become the oldest person to ever travel into space next week when he rides in Jeff Bezos’s latest rocket, Blue Horizon

Star Trek legend William Shatner will be one of the passengers on the Blue Origin next week, when it lifts off on Tuesday, October 12. This rocket ship is the latest in Jeff Bezos‘s continued series of space tourism flights, and at 90 years of age, it will make Shatner the oldest person to ever go into space.

Having “boldly gone where no man has ever been” on board the Starship Enterprise, this is the opportunity for ‘Captain James T. Kirk’ to do it for real. In doing so, he will surpass 82-year-old Mary Wallace ‘Wally’ Funk, who was previously the oldest person in space when she was a passenger in Blue Horizon’s first-ever human-manned flight on July 20.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In a statement to dailymail.co.uk, the iconic actor said, “I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle”.

Audrey Powers, the Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations for Blue Horizon will also be a passenger on this flight. Also on the trip will be Glen de Vries, the founder of Medidata, and the co-founder of Planet Labs, Dr Chris Boshuize.

Shatner’s trip in the New Shepard rocket will start when it blasts off from Launch Site One in West Texas, next Tuesday 12, at 8:30am CDT/13:30 UTC. It is believed, as reported by TMZ, that Shatner will film a documentary during the 15-minute flight.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.