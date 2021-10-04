Spain urged to act over train strikes

THE Euro Weekly News asked its readers whether they think the government in Spain should be doing more to prevent the train strikes causing travel disruption in Catalonia and a huge 100 per cent said they should.

EWN readers said that travellers need trains to run on time, with no readers agreeing with workers over the train strikes in Spain.

The strike, called by drivers´ union Semaf, started on Thursday, September 30, sparking travel chaos in Catalonia.

The industrial action is set to take place until Tuesday, October 12 following accusations by train workers that Renfe had failed to comply with agreements to guarantee services.

The union also criticised the, “failure to reestablish all non-covered employment and all circulations suppressed, and the breach of the collective agreement, and will not solve it, with regard to new incorporations and processes of mobility and integration of staff. Delaying, misinforming, and intentionally hindering the normal development of processes.”

Semaf also claims that a further 150 workers are needed and that Renfe is not complying with an earlier agreement to increase employment numbers.

The strike last week caused chaos throughout the day in Rodalies in Catalonia, with the cancellation of more than 400 trains, the specific closure of some stations, such as Plaça Catalunya, and the interruption of services in Saints.

Renfe criticised drivers for not coming to work.