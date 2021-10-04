Spain prepares for Glasgow COP26 summit

Deirdre Tynan
Spain prepares for the Glasgow COP26 summit by participating in the preparatory summit.

With one month before the start of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the Vice-President and Minister of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, and the Director of the Spanish Climate Change Office, Valvanera Ulargui, have taken part in the preparatory summit.

Teresa Ribera, acted as co-facilitator of the discussions on the Loss and Damage Mechanism and adaptation. She called on the COP26 to give a political response to both mitigation and adaptation objectives and to promote financing for adaptation.

“It is essential to increase funding for adaptation needs and match it with funding for mitigation,” Ribera said.

“To respond to the irreparable losses from the climate impacts we are already suffering, we need a rapid post-disaster response that we are not able to provide now, and we need a mechanism to connect other areas of expertise outside the Paris Accord related to disaster risk management and the capacity to generate rapid response,” she added stressed.

