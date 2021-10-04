September ends with a new low of people on ERTE

September ends with a new low of 239,230 people on ERTE.



The Social Security registered 239,230 people protected by a Temporary Redundancy Programmes (ERTE) at September 30, according to provisional data collected by the body. The number of workers on an ERTE associated with Covid-19 is at its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

These instruments, designed to help businesses and protect employment, reached more than 3.6 million workers and their highest in 2020, meaning that more than 93.4 per cent of them have already left this situation.

Compared to the last day of August, there has been a decrease of 32,960 people on ERTE if the notification date is considered, but if the discharge date is used the decrease is 17,924 people.

Of the 239,230 people covered by ERTE at the end of the month, 76,639 – more than 32 per cent – were suspended part-time. On average in September, 252,782 workers were registered on ERTE.

The number of ERTE workers accounts for 1.6 per cent of those affiliated with the General Scheme (without special systems) with a high sectoral concentration. Specifically, the Travel Agencies and Tour Operators sector is the one that has the most workers under this protection instrument, with 30.97 per cent of the sector’s affiliates, followed by Air Transport, with 14.65 per cent, Gambling and Betting Activities (12.1 per cent) and Accommodation Services, with 10.53 per cent.

