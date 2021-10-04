Project launched to tackle greenwashing in food and drink sector

The Environment Agency has launched a project to tackle greenwashing in food and drink sector and standardise metrics for environmental performance in the sector.

The initiative will help manufacturers to more effectively communicate their environmental performance to the public, minimising the opportunity for greenwashing.

It is also hoped that it will incentivise companies toward greener manufacturing processes and business operations helping to tackle climate change.

Project lead Becca Tremain, of the Environment Agency, said: “One of the big challenges for food businesses trying to mitigate climate change is how to communicate their environmental performance that goes beyond legal compliance effectively and efficiently.

“Different food businesses have developed and adopted various environmental metrics and it can be time-consuming for food businesses to collect data from different supplier systems.

“This project seeks to address this challenge by standardising environmental metrics for food businesses that go beyond legal compliance.

“It aims to provide an effective and efficient solution to enable the automation of environmental performance data transfer across different food businesses,” she added on October 4.

