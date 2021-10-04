Piers Morgan sets his sights on Corrie role after fans thought he appeared on the show.

The 56-year-old Former Good Morning Britain host has even issued a challenge to ITV to “come and get him”. Piers will be joining News Corp and Fox News Media for his new TV show. He is also set to publish online weekly columns for The Sun and the New York Post.

Piers though, dreams that one day he could play a womaniser on Corrie. Speaking to The Daily Star Sunday, Piers revealed that he would love to star in the soap.

Piers admitted: “I’d love to be a soap star and Corrie would be my first choice, my grandmother used to love that show.

“I see myself as a suave silver fox perched on the chair at the bar in the Rovers Return.

“My ideal love interest would be Kym Marsh, but she’s left the show now. So if I join I’ll have to find a new lady to go for.”

Many Piers fans were surprised earlier this year when they thought he appeared in a guest spot on Corrie. Viewers were taken aback when a Piers lookalike showed up at the Rovers Return. The lookalike was a Welsh businessman, who was a potential buyer of the pub.

The doppelgänger was seen alongside Daisy Midgeley as she tried to sell off the Rovers Return.

