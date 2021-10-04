News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Action plans CALLOSA’S latest plenary council meeting approved the municipality’s Territorial Emergency and Flood Prevent Plans detailing action to be taken during emergencies. Both plans were essential and should have been created long before the town had to cope with the September 2019 floods , Callosa mayor Manuel Martinez declared.

New role ALICANTE CITY football club Hercules is backing Generalitat plans to convert the Rico Perez stadium, which it acquired in 2017 to prevent property speculation, into a multi-use arena. The club will continue to play there but the centre will also be used for other social and cultural events.

Fewer jobless ALICANTE province’s unemployment figures fell by 1,451 last month as the number of jobless continues to fall, leaving a total of 172,422 without work. This reverses the traditional trend, as unemployment usually rises in September once seasonal contracts come to an end in the tourist and services sector.

Holiday lets DESPITE the pandemic, the number of registered tourist apartments and villas in the Vega Baja grew by 10 per cent during 2020, particularly in Torrevieja and Orihuela. Between them both towns can provide accommodation for 40,000 people outstripping Benidorm which has the region’s largest individual offer of 30,000.

Not for me TORREVIEJA mayor Eduardo Dolon claimed that although renewing the fleet of municipal vehicles includes a €46,567 allocation for his official car, he will not use it. The €694,000 contract includes four more cars, three SUVs, 14 vans, two box lorries, a lorry with a crane and 13 motorcycles.