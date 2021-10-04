News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Linda Hall
News in Brief - Costa Blanca South
SEPTEMBER 2019: Callosa’s Emergency and Floods plan should prevent a repetition of the DANA disaster Photo credit: Callosa town hall

Action plans CALLOSA’S latest plenary council meeting approved the municipality’s Territorial Emergency and Flood Prevent Plans detailing action to be taken during emergencies.  Both plans were essential and should have been created long before the town had to cope with the September 2019 floods , Callosa mayor Manuel Martinez declared. 

New role ALICANTE CITY football club Hercules is backing Generalitat plans to convert the Rico Perez stadium, which it acquired in 2017 to prevent property speculation, into a multi-use arena.  The club will continue to play there but the centre will also be used for other social and cultural events. 

Fewer jobless ALICANTE province’s unemployment figures fell by 1,451 last month as the number of jobless continues to fall, leaving a total of 172,422 without work.  This reverses the traditional trend, as unemployment usually rises in September once seasonal contracts come to an end in the tourist and services sector.

Holiday lets DESPITE the pandemic, the number of registered tourist apartments and villas in the Vega Baja grew by 10 per cent during 2020, particularly in Torrevieja and Orihuela.  Between them both towns can provide accommodation for 40,000 people outstripping Benidorm which has the region’s largest individual offer of 30,000.

Not for me TORREVIEJA mayor Eduardo Dolon claimed that although renewing the fleet of municipal vehicles includes a €46,567 allocation for his official car, he will not use it. The €694,000 contract includes four more cars, three SUVs, 14 vans, two box lorries, a lorry with a crane and 13 motorcycles.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

