Some 82,184 more people paid social security in Spain in September.

The number of people affiliated with the Social Security in seasonally adjusted terms stood at 19,559,689 in September. The number of employed people exceeded the figure for February 2020, the month prior to the start of the Covid-19 health crisis, when 19,479,814 people were employed, the highest level of affiliation on record. In September, it grew by 82,184 workers compared to the previous month. In the last five months, 540,000 workers have been added.

In average terms and without seasonal adjustment, the Social Security recorded 19,531,111 affiliates, 57,387 fewer than the average for August.

The General Regime recorded an average of 55,517 more workers (0.35 per cent) in September, to 16,146,403 employed. The Special Agrarian System added 23,068 workers compared to August, and the Household System, 1,635.

The sectors with the highest increases were Education (5.51 per cent), Administrative and Supporting Activities (1.93 per cent) and Information and Communications (1.18 per cent).

The Self-Employed Regime saw an average of 3,319,875 affiliates in September, 4,272 more than the previous month (0.13 per cent). The Sea Regime accounted for 63,778 employed people and the Coal Regime saw an average of 1,055 affiliates.

