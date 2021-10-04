Marbella ‘coffee shop’ dismantled for selling drugs. The person in charge of the shop has also been arrested.

Officers from the National Police have dismantled a Marbella “coffee shop”. The shop was allegedly dedicated to the sale of drugs. A 35-year-old man of Dutch nationality has been arrested during the investigation. He was arrested for his alleged involvement in the trafficking of drugs.

Officers carried out a search of the establishment. They discovered sweets and cakes containing THC, 500 grams of marihuana, 200 grams of hashish and joints. Equipment involved in the preparation and distribution of drugs was also seized by the officers.

Various complaints had been received by officers which led them to begin an investigation. The shop was suspected of distributing drugs, along with allowing them to be consumed on the premises.

The initial investigation by the officers led to a location where various people were spotted going in and out. The people had allegedly bought and consumed drugs from the “coffee shop”. Near the shop’s location officers were able to seize various drugs from the customers.

A man of Dutch nationality has been arrested by the National Police for an alleged crime against public health.

When officers inspected the premises they discovered three customers inside. The customers were consuming drugs. The customers were also ignoring coronavirus health and safety measures.

