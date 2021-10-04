Malaga airport reports 60 per cent recovery in British traffic

MALAGA airport has reported a 60 per cent recovery in British travellers arriving to the Costa del Sol



Malaga airport operator, Aena, has reported a revival in passengers arriving from the United Kingdom. Their latest data shows that operations are back to almost 60 per cent of pre-pandemic figures.

With the British government ending its traffic light system today, Monday, October 4, this should lead to an even bigger flow of travellers from the UK. Scrapping the green, amber, and red lights for specific destinations now means that Brits who are double-jabbed will no longer have to pay for expensive PCR tests when coming to Malaga.

At present though, travellers returning to the UK will still have to take a PCR test on the second day after arrival. This is something that the British government has said will most likely be scrapped during October anyway.

With the main golfing season just starting in October, this is perfect timing for the thousands of golf enthusiasts who want to enjoy the multitude of courses dotted along the Costa del Sol. The British are the main source of travellers passing through this airport according to Aena data.

Aena estimates that 69 arrivals and departures will connect Malaga with British airports today. Yesterday, being the weekend, saw 99 flights in operation, a figure that is going to bring joy to the businesses and hospitality outlets of the Costa del Sol.

A slight hiccup in the otherwise happy situation is that there are delays reported at the passport control desks, estimated to be an average of around 45 minutes.

The Costa del Sol tourist board has welcomed the news that the air capacity from September through to December means 776,824 seats being available on flights. This figure is higher than what they had originally anticipated.

A total of 727,617 seats were available between July and September, when the UK’s traffic light system was still in place. The removal of this obstacle can really bring a much needed economic boost to the Costa del Sol. It has been reported that since restrictions were lifted in Andalucia, airlines have increased the number of seats by 126 per cent, compared to the same period last year, as reported by diariosur.es.

