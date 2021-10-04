Lord Frost promises to ‘show Brexit was worth it’ as shortages hit the UK economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister Lord Frost has claimed he can “show Brexit was worth it”. To do this he plans to make Britain’s economy “work better” than the economy of the EU.

The UK is being hit by Brexit-related shortages, but Lord Frost commented at the Tory conference in Manchester that: “The power of example is very strong.”

The Minister is positive about the prospects of Britain even though empty shelves are being seen and many people have been left queueing up at petrol forecourts recently.

Lord Frost has claimed that Britain is entering a “renaissance”. He claims this is due to the deal he negotiated, and leaving the EU. He hopes to renegotiate parts of the agreement though that are causing issues in Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost spoke beside former DUP leader Arlene Foster and commented: “I think the best thing we could do, actually, is to grow faster than the EU and reform quicker than the EU and show that things work better in the UK.

“That’ll be more powerful than any number of committees and forums. The power of example is very strong, and that’s the path … that we’ve got to get on to, if we’re going to show that Brexit was worth it.”

Shortages have been predicted for Christmas and this includes issues with clothes retailer Next. Experts have also warned that shortages of turkeys could be seen at Christmas.

