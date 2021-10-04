Looking forward to Saturday

RESTRICTIONS LIFTED: Ximo Puig and Health chief Ana Barcelo visiting a Castellon hospital Photo credit: GVA.es

REGIONAL president Ximo Puig confirmed that most remaining anti-Covid restrictions would end on Saturday October 9, Valencian Community Day.

De-escalation was enteing the final straight and daily life would gradually return to normal, Puig told the Spanish media at the beginning of this week.

The ever-cautious Generalitat president also stressed that de-escalation targets would nevertheless depend on epidemiological statistics: “The risk level is low but decisions will always be based on these figures,” Puig said.

Asked if this meant there would be an end to mask-wearing, the present replied that this would have to be an inter-territorial decision to ensure that all communities were in the same situation.

Asked to comment on regions where restrictions had been relaxed early, Puig pointed out that decisions like these “had consequences” in an indirect reference to areas with higher incidence and mortality rates.


