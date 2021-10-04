La Palma: The end is not near, admits President of the Canary Islands

Scientists are now unable to estimate when the eruption on La Palma will end, the President of the Canary Islands admits.

The Cumbre Veja volcanic eruption is not near its end, the President of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, said on October 4.

The volcano, which began erupting last month, was initially estimated to last for between 24 and 84 days

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Over the weekend it entered a more aggressive phase with new fissures and lava flows appearing. Hundreds of small earthquakes have been registered on La Palma since and the amount of sulphur dioxide in the air remains high indicating that the there is more lava to come.

President Angel Victor Torres said: “I have to convey that we do not know when it will end, it does not seem that we are near the end yet.”

Hundreds of acres of prime farmland has been destroyed and even areas that escaped the lava are at risk because farmers are unable to irrigate their crops. At least 5,500 people remain evacuated from their homes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.