Huntington’s Disease Association Costa Blanca charity proposals approved

AT THE Annual General Meeting of the Huntington’s Disease Association Costa Blanca held on 15 September, new proposals over the future of the charity were approved by Members.

In addition to supporting people with Huntington’s Disease, the Costa Blanca charity will now also support people with Ataxia, Motor Neuron Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease, and their carers.

In addition to offering advice and social support at the weekly Movers and Shakers Friday afternoon club at El Raso, the association´s successful fundraising program will continue to assist people with grants towards the cost of equipment not available through the Spanish health and social care services, or respite care for much needed support for a sole carer as these diseases take its toll on their loved one.

President of the Association, Marion Smith, said: “We are now working quickly to launch the new association in early January as the challenges arising from the pandemic has had a devastating effect on the quality of life for British people living in Spain with severe neurological conditions, and for their carers.”

She added: “Now that we have approval to move forward, we would be interested to hear from anyone suffering from one of the neurological diseases mentioned, or their carers so that we can keep them in touch with progress. In the meantime any sufferers and carers are welcome to join as at O´Briens Bar, El Raso, Guardamar del Segura on Fridays between 1 pm and 3 pm.”