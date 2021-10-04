THREE fund raising events to help Estepona animal charity ADANA which suffered terribly from the fire that swept across the Sierra Bermeja.

First of all, on Saturday October 9, the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Costa del Sol are opening their clubhouse to visitors from 2pm in Calle Tabor, Malaga City offering live music, cold drinks, food and a chance to view a number of bikes.

Then the following day, Sunday October 10 it’s a more appropriate event for children as from 11am to 5pm, Mundo Mania in Bel Air, Estepona will be inviting children to have fun and help collect some money for ADANA.

There will be face painting, a raffle, slush puppies, hot dogs, cakes, stalls and a visit by Marshall from Paws Patrol.

Standard entrance fee to Mundo Mania will apply and can be checked at www.mundo-mania.com.

All money from the rent of stalls plus 10 per cent from entrance fees will be donated to the charity.

The third event takes place at the Victoria and Albert pub in Benavista from 6pm to 8pm on Friday October 22 and is basically a get together for local dogs and their owners to show their support for the charity and possibly sip a drink or two.

Host for the event will be Selena MacKenzie of Talk Radio Europe (TRE) and tickets which should be booked in advance from the pub or ADANA (www.adana.es) cost €5 per dog and €10 per person with every visitor receiving a special doggie bag.

On Saturday September 25, a free to enter Classic Car event took place at Premier Bodyshops in Estepona and the impressive sum of €1,386.65 was amassed to help ADANA in its struggle to replace all that was lost in the fire.

On Saturday September 25, a free to enter Classic Car event took place at Premier Bodyshops in Estepona and the impressive sum of €1,386.65 was amassed to help ADANA in its struggle to replace all that was lost in the fire.