Facebook has dispatched a technical team to one of its California data centres to try and fix the outage.

Facebook became inaccessible because users were not being directed to the correct place by the Domain Name System (DNS). However, Facebook itself controls the relevant settings, suggesting the problem was an internal one. The company sent a team of technicians to one of its data centres in California to physically reset its servers minutes not long after the whole platform went offline globally.

Security experts said the disruption could be the result of an internal mistake, though sabotage by an insider would be theoretically possible.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, went down at the same time tonight, Monday, October 4, taking out a vital communications platform used by more than three billion people around the world and adding heat to a company already under much intense scrutiny.

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible,” said WhatsApp.

Facebook’s apps — which include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Oculus — began displaying error messages around 11:40 a.m. Eastern time, users reported. Within five minutes, Facebook had disappeared from the internet. Hours later, the sites were still not functioning, according to Downdetector, which monitors web traffic and site activity.

