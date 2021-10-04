England and Wales Cricket Board to decide on Ashes tour this week

The England and Wales Cricket Board will decide on the Australian Ashes tour this week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced it will meet this week to decide whether the men’s Ashes in Australia will go ahead this winter after players were given an update on travel arrangements for the tour.

Australia’s stringent approach to coronavirus restrictions has cast doubt on the marquee series, which is scheduled to begin in December, with England players understood to harbour concerns over quarantine, bubble environments and access for families.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The ECB has now made a presentation on Cricket Australia’s proposals and is awaiting to hear how many of their first-choice side is prepared to commit. In a statement, the ECB revealed that they will make a decision over “whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the Tour to go ahead” later this week.

The statement reads: “Over the weekend we have been talking to England men’s players and management to provide them with the latest information about the proposed arrangements for this winter’s scheduled Ashes tour. We remain in regular and positive dialogue with Cricket Australia over these arrangements as the picture is constantly evolving.

“With health and wellbeing at the forefront, our focus is to ensure the tour can go ahead with conditions for players and management to perform at their best. We will continue talking to our players this week to share the latest information and seek feedback.

“Later this week the ECB Board will meet to decide whether the conditions in place are sufficient for the Tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.