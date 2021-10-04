Earthquake registering 3.1 magnitude detected in Sevilla province

By
Chris King
-
0
Earthquake registering 3.1 magnitude detected in Sevilla province
Earthquake registering 3.1 magnitude detected in Sevilla province. image: twitter @emergencias 112

AN EARTHQUAKE registering 3.1 magnitude has been detected by the National Geographic Institute (IGN) in the province of Sevilla

An earthquake registering 3.1 magnitude on the Richter scale has been detected this afternoon, Monday, October 4, in the province of Sevilla. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) reported this tremor at 4.43pm, with its epicentre located near the municipality of Pruna.

According to information from IGN, this earthquake took place at a depth of one kilometre. Specific data shows it to be at a latitude of 37.05 degrees north, and a longitude of 5.32 degrees west. The shake was reportedly felt by the residents of the area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

There are no reports of damage or injuries, and the Unified Emergency Service 112 Andalucia has indicated that no warning calls have been received.

When living in a seismic zone, earthquakes are something that residents should be prepared for, and preventative measures can be taken. The authorities recommend always having a flashlight at hand, a radio with batteries, a fire extinguisher, and a supply of bottled water. It is also advisable to know exactly where to locate and turn off the supplies of gas and electricity to the property.

In the event of a seismic movement, you should never attempt to enter or leave any buildings, to avoid anything that might fall. At all times, if you are outside, stay away from electricty poles, and if driving, stop, and park your vehicle in a safe place.


After a seismic incident stops, if leaving your home, it is advisable to use the stairs, not the lift. Aftershocks can occur, as the residents of Granada experienced recently. In case of any problems, always feel free to call the 112 emegencies number, and follow the instructions given by the operator, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here