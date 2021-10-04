Earthquake registering 3.1 magnitude detected in Sevilla province

AN EARTHQUAKE registering 3.1 magnitude has been detected by the National Geographic Institute (IGN) in the province of Sevilla



An earthquake registering 3.1 magnitude on the Richter scale has been detected this afternoon, Monday, October 4, in the province of Sevilla. The National Geographic Institute (IGN) reported this tremor at 4.43pm, with its epicentre located near the municipality of Pruna.

According to information from IGN, this earthquake took place at a depth of one kilometre. Specific data shows it to be at a latitude of 37.05 degrees north, and a longitude of 5.32 degrees west. The shake was reportedly felt by the residents of the area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There are no reports of damage or injuries, and the Unified Emergency Service 112 Andalucia has indicated that no warning calls have been received.

When living in a seismic zone, earthquakes are something that residents should be prepared for, and preventative measures can be taken. The authorities recommend always having a flashlight at hand, a radio with batteries, a fire extinguisher, and a supply of bottled water. It is also advisable to know exactly where to locate and turn off the supplies of gas and electricity to the property.

In the event of a seismic movement, you should never attempt to enter or leave any buildings, to avoid anything that might fall. At all times, if you are outside, stay away from electricty poles, and if driving, stop, and park your vehicle in a safe place.

After a seismic incident stops, if leaving your home, it is advisable to use the stairs, not the lift. Aftershocks can occur, as the residents of Granada experienced recently. In case of any problems, always feel free to call the 112 emegencies number, and follow the instructions given by the operator, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.