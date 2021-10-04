Devastation as ‘popular’ man killed after house party

Devastation as ‘popular’ man is killed after a house party in South London.

Tragically 35-year-old Leroy Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene in London’s Croydon. Detectives believe that he was shot after a silent disco. The police are calling for anyone with any information to come forwards.

Police released the name and photo of the fatal shooting victim in Croydon. The Met police commented that Leroy Mitchell: “was a popular local man and his family and friends have been left absolutely devastated by his death.”

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident shortly before 5am on Saturday, October 2. Emergency services had received reports of a man being shot in a car. Both the police and the London ambulance service sped to the scene of the incident.

Leroy was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of the medics. A post-mortem will be arranged. Leroy’s next of kin has been informed of the death.

Police are calling for anyone who was at the house party held in the Birdhurst Road area of Croydon on Saturday morning to come forward. They have also asked that anyone who saw Leroy on Friday night to speak to them too.

The investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin of Specialist Crime. She remarked: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who was at that party, which is believed to be a silent disco.

“Even if you do not think you saw or heard anything significant, please contact police if you were there.

“I also want to appeal for any witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who may have relevant dashcam or other footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information can contact the police directly or they can anonymously contact Crimestoppers.