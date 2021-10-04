Dead fish mystery

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Dead fish mystery
SEGURA RIVERMOUTH: CHS Rivers authority investigating death of scores of grey mullet Photo credit: Rodriguillo

GUARDAMAR beaches and the southern section of Elche’s coast were recently littered with dead fish.

The majority were grey mullet, usually found in the sea or brackish fresh water at the Segura river-mouth where the first were spotted the previous day.

Rivers authority Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) sent personnel to investigate the deaths and take samples of the water.  Their initial findings suggested that whatever had killed the fish was not located in the “new” river-mouth which at present has very little flow after water was diverted to the Hondo de Elche lagoons.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The CHS experts believe that the fish was probably affected by a spill in the excess water from agricultural irrigation that is channelled off to the original Segura river-mouth.

“It is still very early to draw conclusions when it’s not yet clear where the possible spill occurred, which could even have happened at sea ,” CHS sources told the Spanish media.

They also revealed that there were no signs of pollution in Orihuela or Rojales and any possible spill must have occurred further downstream.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here