Dead fish mystery

GUARDAMAR beaches and the southern section of Elche’s coast were recently littered with dead fish.

The majority were grey mullet, usually found in the sea or brackish fresh water at the Segura river-mouth where the first were spotted the previous day.

Rivers authority Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) sent personnel to investigate the deaths and take samples of the water. Their initial findings suggested that whatever had killed the fish was not located in the “new” river-mouth which at present has very little flow after water was diverted to the Hondo de Elche lagoons.

The CHS experts believe that the fish was probably affected by a spill in the excess water from agricultural irrigation that is channelled off to the original Segura river-mouth.

“It is still very early to draw conclusions when it’s not yet clear where the possible spill occurred, which could even have happened at sea ,” CHS sources told the Spanish media.

They also revealed that there were no signs of pollution in Orihuela or Rojales and any possible spill must have occurred further downstream.