Dave Grohl to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Dave Grohl is to entertain the nation’s children with a CBeebies Bedtime Story based on the lyrics of the world famous Beatles song, Octopus’s Garden.

Written by Ringo Starr and with pictures by Ben Cort, the book follows five children on a magical journey through the Octopus’s garden. The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure, riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus’s cave.

This is the first of two stories the star has recorded for the pre-school channel and it will air on Friday 8 October.

Dave sid: “As a proud father of three, I’ve always enjoyed reading stories to my children. It was a pleasure to read these stories for CBeebies.”

The Foo Fighters’ star follows in the footsteps of other musicians who have appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories including Dolly Parton, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Alesha Dixon, Robbie Williams, Mark Ronson and Will Young, as well as actors Tom Hardy, Felicity Jones, Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Orlando Bloom and Joanna Page.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories in on each weekday at 6.50pm BST on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer. Dave Grohl’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will air on Friday October 8.

