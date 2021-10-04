Controversial Swedish ‘Mohammad’ cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Controversial Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks killed in car crash
The controversial Swedish 'Mohammad' cartoonist Lars Vilks has been killed in a car crash. image: Twitter

The controversial Swedish ‘Mohammad’ cartoonist Lars Vilks was killed in a car crash involving a lorry on Sunday, October 3.

A Swedish artist who sparked anger from the Muslim community after sketching the Prophet Muhammad’s head on a dog’s body has died in a traffic accident, according to local media.

Lars Vilks was reportedly travelling in a civilian police vehicle that collided with a truck near the town of Markaryd in southern Sweden. Two police officers were also killed and the truck driver was injured. Vilks, 75, lived under police protection after being subjected to death threats over the cartoon.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Scene of the accident in Markaryd, southern Sweden. image: Social media

The cartoon, published in 2007, offended many Muslims who regard the visual representation of the Prophet as blasphemous. It came a year after a Danish newspaper published cartoons of the Prophet. Police have not revealed the identity of those killed in Sunday’s incident, however, Vilks’s partner confirmed his death to Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

In 2015, Vilks attended a debate on free speech that was targeted in a gun attack in Copenhagen, he later said he was probably meant to be the target of the attack, which killed a film director.

An investigation into the tragic accident has been launched, police say that at the moment they are not looking at a terrorist or revenge motive.


 

Read more:

Teacher Who Sparked Batley Blasphemy Protests Receives Police Protection


Prophet Mohammed School Protester Shared Anti-Vax Propaganda

Muslim Protesters At UK School For A Second Day

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here