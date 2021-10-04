Check out the brand new General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) website

CHECK out the brand new General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) website with more sections and services than before

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) launched its new website last September 20. It has retained the same URL, but now presents a new aesthetic, and a paradigm shift that offers the so-called “user experience”. Compared to the old website, this one is clearer, simpler, more accessible, and is very focused on the current affairs of the DGT.

As Miguel Martin, the DGT’s IT manager points out, “The DGT website had a lot of information, a lot of content, but it was disorganised. We have carried out a co-creation process with specialised external companies, to make a clearer and more accessible website”.

This new interface offers users the possibility to subscribe to both news and events. Likewise, it is responsible for sending notifications automatically to the user of any event (course, conference, information session, training session), or news, that the DGT produces on the subject to which they have subscribed.

Priority is also given to the publication of data and figures related to the content that is being visited “giving pills of data on the activity of the DGT”, explains Miguel.

Miguel also points out that the main objective of this new website is to create a close and friendly experience for the user. In addition, the website itself constantly offers the user updated information related to the content they are looking for.


For example, if an internet user requests information on the number of registered cars, the website offers them, through links, the possibility of accessing the registration process, the statistics service, or any recent news, guide, or report on this topic.

The accessibility to the web has also been greatly improved, allowing access to information and web resources to disadvantaged groups, for example, people with visual impairment.

New sections and services


On its renewed website, the DGT launches new sections and services. These include the function of managing calendars, and an events agenda is introduced, so that users have the information that interests them most in their own calendars.

New sections such as “Our services” are also launched, where real use cases and how to act are explained, redirecting the user to the Electronic Office to carry out the appropriate procedures. “Move safely”, is another section, offering tips on driving and safety, guidelines and risk behaviors, and where the latest updates of traffic regulations are published.

On the other hand, the content of the web has been enhanced with interactive maps of the state of traffic, restrictions, information on traffic offices, Recognition Centers, ITVs, scrapyards, town halls where you can make arrangements, associations of victims, workshops, etc.

Finally, it should be noted that specific sections have also been created for researchers, professionals in the sector, collaborators, and suppliers, with the potential for the publication of DGT data, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

