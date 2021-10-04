Bez confirmed to join Dancing On Ice 2022

The Happy Mondays Bez will join Dancing On Ice 2022.



Happy Mondays star Bez is set to step on the ice as the latest celebrity confirmed for the 2022 Dancing On Ice line-up.

Joining Dancing On Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning today to make the announcement – and emerging from a snowball – Bez said: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off.”

Bandmate Shaun Ryder sent a special message, telling his old friend: “It’s a happy Monday! Hope it’s not a black and blue Monday, mate. I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck fella for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm ‘cos it can get a bit cold! So, call the cops, good luck bro!”

Bez joins Corrie legend Sally Dynevor who confirmed she’d be joining the cast earlier this morning on Lorraine. Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in the new year with twelve celebrities taking on the challenge. Each week they will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.