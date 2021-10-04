Bez confirmed to join Dancing On Ice 2022

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Bez confirmed to join Dancing On Ice 2022
Image: ITV

The Happy Mondays Bez will join Dancing On Ice 2022.

Happy Mondays star Bez is set to step on the ice as the latest celebrity confirmed for the 2022 Dancing On Ice line-up.

Joining Dancing On Ice presenters Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning today to make the announcement – and emerging from a snowball – Bez said: “At the moment it’s more like Bambi on Ice, not Dancing On Ice. How I got picked I don’t know because I was absolutely awful at the audition but they must have seen some potential in me!”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“I’m looking forward to learning a new skill and I can’t wait for the Christmas ice rinks again and I can get on there and really show off.”

Bandmate Shaun Ryder sent a special message, telling his old friend: “It’s a happy Monday! Hope it’s not a black and blue Monday, mate. I’m here to wish you all the best and say good luck fella for Dancing On Ice. Make sure you keep those maracas warm ‘cos it can get a bit cold! So, call the cops, good luck bro!”

Bez joins Corrie legend Sally Dynevor who confirmed she’d be joining the cast earlier this morning on Lorraine. Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in the new year with twelve celebrities taking on the challenge. Each week they will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

 


Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here