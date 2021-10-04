BENAHAVIS honours oldest residents with unique exhibition that involves giant size photographs of some 40 of them given pride of place.

ON December 14, 1990, the United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution 45/106, designated October 1 as the International Day of Older Persons, encouraging the governments to recognise all that those people had done for their societies.

Benahavis Council decided this year, as the community emerges from the pandemic to take advantage of this date to honour all residents in the municipality who are aged 80+ with a respectful tribute, in the form of an exhibition.

This is an unusual exhibition as it consists of a large photograph of each of those residents attached to the lamp posts that gives access to the roundabout at the entrance of the village and on the Avenida de Andalucia.

All were invited to a special lunch at the Salón de Actos on October 1 and the town hall was lit up in honour of these special residents that evening.

Many councils across the Costa del Sol arrange special events for elderly people including annual dinners, day trips to different cities, advice on staying active and in at least one case a regular boat trip but this decision by the Benahavis Council to make each of their oldest residents ‘poster boys and girls’ has caused a great deal of excitement in this little town.

