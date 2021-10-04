An unlikely alliance

DISCONTENT over services in Orihuela Costa has united the PSOE, Cambiemos Orihuela and VOX parties.

Spokeswomen for the three groups recently gave details of the Agenda for Joint Action in Orihuela Costa motion which they intended to table at the next meeting of the city council.

This has the backing of 18 Orihuela Costa groups and associations although Maria Garcia Sandoval (Cambiemos), Carolina Gracia (PSOE) and Maria Asuncion Aniorte (Vox) revealed that neither Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana nor deputy mayor Jose Aix was prepared to meet residents to discuss their problems.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Orihuela Costa has a registered population of 30,000 people who, the parties explained, have been calling for improved municipal services “for decades.”

Many of them staged a peaceful demonstration last summer but it was neither logical nor serious that the only groups not attending were those with the power to do something, the parties pointed out.

“After many years of putting up with deficient services, the discontent formerly voiced in the social media went further when groups decided to organise protests like last July’s,” they added.

The motion was a response to the demands of “thousands” of Orihuela Costa residents that drew attention to their right to decent infrastructure and efficient services, the spokeswomen declared.