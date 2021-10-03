Return to Murcia

Return to Murcia
MURCIA CITY: Carp-R-Us fished the Segura here for the first time in nearly two years Photo credit: pepegar

LAST week saw Carp-R-Us return for the first time in nearly two years to the Riiver Segura in central Murcia.

Much had changed since their last visit, with a new pathway and plenty of plants lining the bank making it a very attractive venue.

The river itself seemed quite low and coloured but this did not stop visiting Welsh members from taking the honours.

First, off peg 10 just above the bridge, was Alan Davis (9.70 kilos) while second, from peg 5 just below the bridge, was Doug Hornblow (8.59 kilos). Third, making a welcome return after a break of several months, was Dave Sutton with 6.30kg, which would have been more if he had not dropped a large fish back into the river instead of his keep net. Fourth was the ever-consistent Willy Moons (5.25 kilos).

Further information about the club can be found on its e www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website, or Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca on Facebook.


