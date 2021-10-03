Return to Murcia

LAST week saw Carp-R-Us return for the first time in nearly two years to the Riiver Segura in central Murcia.

Much had changed since their last visit, with a new pathway and plenty of plants lining the bank making it a very attractive venue.

The river itself seemed quite low and coloured but this did not stop visiting Welsh members from taking the honours.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



First, off peg 10 just above the bridge, was Alan Davis (9.70 kilos) while second, from peg 5 just below the bridge, was Doug Hornblow (8.59 kilos). Third, making a welcome return after a break of several months, was Dave Sutton with 6.30kg, which would have been more if he had not dropped a large fish back into the river instead of his keep net. Fourth was the ever-consistent Willy Moons (5.25 kilos).

Further information about the club can be found on its e www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website, or Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca on Facebook.