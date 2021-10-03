Reaching the heights

TORREVIEJA’S fire brigade has a new fire engine with an automated turntable ladder.

Noel Quiñones, who heads the local brigade, stressed the importance of the new vehicle which will guarantee more safety and effectiveness, especially during rescues involving the elderly.

For the last three years the controls on the fire brigade’s existing model have often stuck or failed to respond at the worst-possible moment, firefighting sources told the local Spanish media.

In September 2018, two Torrevieja firefighters were stranded on the turntable ladder during a callout to a collapsed property in Orihuela Costa. Four months later in January 2019 there was a repetition while extinguishing a fire in El Palmeral, the same sources said.

At this point, Alicante province’s Consortium of Fire Brigades assured the Torrevieja brigade that a new vehicle would soon be on its way, although this took longer than expected than expected.

Hitches like these are unlikely to recur, thanks to the €700,000 Iveco Magirus model with its articulated arm, a 32-metre reach and basket for four people financed by the Diputacion provincial council.