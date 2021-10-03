Reaching the heights

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Reaching the heights

TORREVIEJA’S fire brigade has a new fire engine with an automated turntable ladder.

Noel Quiñones, who heads the local brigade, stressed the importance of the new vehicle which will guarantee more safety and effectiveness, especially during rescues involving the elderly.

For the last three years the controls on the fire brigade’s existing model have often stuck or failed to respond at the worst-possible moment, firefighting sources told the local Spanish media.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In September 2018, two Torrevieja firefighters were stranded on the turntable ladder during a callout to a collapsed property in Orihuela Costa.  Four months later in January 2019 there was a repetition while extinguishing a fire in El Palmeral, the same sources said.

At this point, Alicante province’s Consortium of Fire Brigades assured the Torrevieja brigade that a new vehicle would soon be on its way, although this took longer than expected than expected.

Hitches like these are unlikely to recur, thanks to the €700,000 Iveco Magirus model with its articulated arm, a 32-metre reach and basket for four people financed by the Diputacion provincial council.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here