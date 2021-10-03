Pilar has queens once more

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S town fiestas will be doubly special this year.

Last year there were no celebrations nor were new fiestas queens elected, and those chosen in 2019 have continued in their roles until now.

But this year the fiestas will be held as in previous years and they will be presided by Aitana Saez Punzano, representing the municipality’s children. Her name was chosen at random from those of five candidates hoping to become this year’s Reina Infantil.

In contrast, Almudena Ramos Albaladejo, Reina Mayor 2021, was chosen by a jury.

Pilar de la Horadada traditionally elects a third fiestas queen, Reina del Ausente who represents local residents now living outside the town, with this year’s title going to Clara Martinez Romero.