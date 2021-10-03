Pedro Sanchez announces 206 million euros in Government aid for La Palma

Pedro Sanchez announces 206 million euros in Government aid for La Palma. mage: Moncloa Press

Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez, has announced 206 million euros in Government aid for disaster relief in La Palma.

The Spanish PM, Pedro Sánchez, made his third visit to La Palma since the volcano crisis began two weeks ago today, Sunday, October 3. Sánchez had summoned the media after having met at 12.00 (11.00 on La Palma) with the Steering Committee of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca). 

During his visit, Sánchez was accompanied by the Minister for Home Affairs, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the president of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, the president of the City Hall of La Palma, Mariano Hernández, the government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, and officials from the Red Cross and the Canary Islands Health Service (SCS).

The PM has since announced a new, much more generous package of measures aimed at alleviating the effects of the volcanic eruptions that have devastated everything in its path, saying that the Council of Ministers- meeting the coming Tuesday- will approve an urgent aid package of 206 million euros for the reconstruction of infrastructures, water supply, employment, agriculture, or tourism, essential for the island’s recovery.

The President said that it will be, “a very powerful package of measures from the point of view of rebuilding infrastructure, responding to the problem of water supply, also employment, agriculture, and not only for the tourism sector.”

 


