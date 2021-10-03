Off-course vulture rescued

A BIGASTRO Policia Local officer, Efren Pamies, recently rescued a disorientated black vulture.

Efren was off-duty at the time but his colleagues did not hesitate to call him after they were alerted by a member of public who spotted the exhausted bird on the Apatel industrial estate.

Efren, who is an expert on local wildlife and has been officially congratulated in the past for his part in animal rescues, used a blanket and protective gloves to immobilise the vulture before taking it to police headquarters. From here it was later transferred to the Wildlife Recovery Centre in Santa Faz outside Alicante City.

The bird, which was still not fully-grown and around a year old, was visibly tired after a long flight, Efren explained afterwards.

The Black Vulture, also known as the Cinereous Vulture, is one of the Iberian Peninsula’s largest bird with a wingspan that reaches three metres when fully grown.