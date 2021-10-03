New lava flow from La Palma volcano leaves 3,000 without water

THE NEW lava flow coming out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma has destroyed the water connection in El Remo, leaving 3,000 without water



It has been reported that the new flow of lava coming from the La Palma volcano has destroyed the last water connection in the El Remo area. A significant cloud of white smoke was seen coming from the surroundings, as a result of the lava making contact with water. This has subsequently left 3,000 people without a water supply.

Miguel Angel Morcuende, the technical director of Pevolca, made this announcement during his press conference on Saturday, October 2. During this address, he pointed out that the Cumbre Vieja volcano is in another eruptive phase, with a lot of seismic activity.

Morcuende stressed that, “We should not be thinking about other possibilities, and, above all, we have to be calm in this regard”, since currently, seismicity is not being registered at a superficial level.

Three new fissures have opened up on the Cumbre Vieja volcano during the last 24 hours, leading to an even greater amount of volcanic material making its way across land, heading towards the ocean, so it was probably inevitable that this would create some new problems for the residents.

A total of 1,005 homes have now been affected since the first eruption two weeks ago, on September 19, with 800 of those tragically declared as destroyed, and the other 105 damaged or at risk of having to be destroyed. This figure can of course change depending on the routes taken by the three new streams of lava.

Carmen Lopez, responsible for volcanic surveillance of IGN, pointed out that the fissure eruption continues to show the same strombolian effect, alternating explosive and effusive phases, and also with simultaneous activity of both styles.

She explained that the new stream which appeared yesterday, Saturday 2, has flowed westwards, parallel to the main stream, and reached the end of the Los Campitos road at 9am, establishing subsequent lateral contact with the previous streams.

In addition, several active centres have been observed inside the main crater, and two more located in the northwest sector of the side of the cone. The scientific committee says that it cannot rule out the appearance of new fissures during the next few days, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

Vídeo de dron a las 1030 tras la apertura de un nuevo foco de emisión en la fractura / Drone video at 1030 after new vent opened in the fracture zone @ES_UCL @UOBFlightLab @unipa_it pic.twitter.com/q65T157fUg — INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 2, 2021

