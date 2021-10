THE €396,774 contract to build a new health centre in Elche’s Altabix district was recently put out to tender.

“This is one of the biggest investments in primary health care that the regional government has made in Elche in decades,” city mayor Carlos Gonzalez declared.

The mayor also pointed out that the Generalitat has not limited local investment to the new health centre. “They are currently rehabilitating the General hospital while enlarging the operating theatre wing,” Gonzalez said.