More freedom but caution required

SAN FULGENCIO: Fiestas now in full swing Photo credit: San Fulgencio town hall

SAN FULGENCIO’S town fiestas began on October 2 but continue until October 12 with a full programme of events.

“Fortunately we are able to celebrate these special days with a little more freedom,” said San Fulgencio mayor Jose Sampere, referring to the recent relaxation of anti-Covid measures, although he emphasised the continuing need to act with caution.

“It will be necessary to collect tickets for concerts and events in advance at the town hall, the Urbanisation office or Tourism office,” Sampere announced before the fiestas began.

All attendees are asked for contact details in case anyone later presents symptoms, he explained.

In addition, masks and social distancing are still required at all times, Sampere stressed.


