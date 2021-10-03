Meghan and Harry have ‘one eye on their reputation’ as they ‘nurture their celebrity’ lifestyle.

A Royal commentator believes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have an eye on their reputation as they make the transition to celebrity status. Reportedly the couple “want to look good” and will be using their Netflix and Spotify deals to highlight worthy causes.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti has said Meghan and Harry want to avoid looking like they are “living in luxury”. He believes that they want to transition from Royals to celebrities, and show that they are focused on “worthy and worthwhile” endeavours.

Sacerdoti told The Express: “I expect that Harry and Meghan want to try and concentrate on preaching about worthy causes in their Spotify and Netflix deals, but they will also have one eye on their reputations.

“That’s for two reasons, one is that they obviously want to look good and part of nurturing a celebrity reputation is trying to ensure that your name is for good things, rather than frivolity or living in luxury or your wealth.

“They’ll therefore be looking to cover topics that are considered worthy and worthwhile.”

In September 2020 Meghan and Harry joined forces with Spotify and Netflix. The deal is said to be worth over £100 million. The pair plan to produce “uplifting” and “informative” programs in the future.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey previously Harry explained how the deal will give both him and Meghan financial security after leaving the Royal family.

Meghan’s first project is “Pearl”. The series is meant for children and will be animated.

