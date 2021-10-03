Marbella businesses come together for charity fundraiser

BUSINESSES from Marbella came together to raise funds for Ian Fernandez Lopez, who has crystal bone disease, at a charity event on Saturday, October 2.

Restaurant Bo Bonus in Marbella generously hosted the event, giving 70 per cent of the proceeds of the night to its charity foundation Proyecto Ayuda ARC, which is paying the medical expenses of young Ian.

The event was the first of a planned monthly charitable venture by businessman Huang Gang, owner of Bo Banus, and his wife Gui Ling Qi. Bo Banus will be holding an event each month raising funds for local individuals and associations.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The restaurant’s first charitable evening raised funds to pay for physiotherapy for Ian Fernandez Lopez, who was born with crystal bone disease, making him vulnerable to bone breaks and leaving him unable to walk without treatment from physiotherapists.

Spanish actor and DJ Langui organised the event with Bo Banus.

He told the Euro Weekly News: “This funding will help to pay for the physiotherapy Ian needs with specialists in crystal bone disease in Marbella.”

Sponsoring the event was Nero Premium Vodka, which also brougtht entertainment from the Nero girls, who performed alongside DJ Godoy and Lamaya Violinista.

Johnny Morrisey told the EWN: “It is nice that the local community can come out to support Ian.

“Nero being a family business we’re always here to support when there is a family in need.”

Johnny’s son, Sean Morrisey, aged 9, also presented a superhero-themed gift to Ian.

He said: “He’s a very very special friend and I hope he has a lovely day.

“He’s like a superhero and my very best friend.”

Alongside Nero Premium Vodka, the evening was also sponsored by Marbella Council.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news