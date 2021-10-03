Five unvaccinated England players facing World Cup ban over jab refusal

THE FIVE unvaccinated England players who are refusing to get jabbed are now facing a World Cup ban



Five England players who are refusing to take the coronavirus vaccine are faced with being banned from going to the World Cup finals in Qatar next year. It is not confirmed, but it is believed that Qatari authorities will not allow unvaccinated fans, or players, to enter the country.

A bizarre situation sees England manager Gareth Southgate claiming that he does not even know who the five players are, although three are thought to be senior members of this summer’s Euros squad. His medical team know the names but are refusing to tell him.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



His squad is due to fly out to Andorra next week to prepare for the World Cup 2020 qualifier, with a match against Hungary after that. Southgate has said that it will become obvious who the five players are once testing is done, and says that he expects them to be subsequently ‘outed’.

“When one group is going through one door, and another will go through the other over the next few months, I don’t know quite how we are going to keep that medical confidentiality”, added Southgate.

It is rumoured that three of the refusals claim they are too young and fit to be affected by the virus. Others are reported to have been put under pressure by their wives, who are anti-vaccine, and some have even succumbed to conspiracy theories it has been said.

It is also known that the captains of all 20 Premiership clubs have been asked to come forward and make a public statement about getting the coronavirus jabs, but it has not materialised, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.