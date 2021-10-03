First Ministers unite against Universal Credit cut

First Ministers unite to demand Prime Minister reverses Universal Credit cut.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has united with the First Minister of Wales and the First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland. Together they have called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “do the right thing”. They hope that he will reverse the controversial decision to withdraw the £20-a-week increase to Universal Credit.

The First Ministers claim that the UK Government “is withdrawing this lifeline just as the country is facing a significant cost-of-living crisis.”

According to the Scottish government the First ministers: “have urged the Prime Minister to ‘consider the moral, social and economic harms’ of the of this cut, and ‘do the right thing’ and reverse his government’s decision to withdraw this funding which will harm around 6 million people across the UK.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon commented: “I do not think there has been anything quite so morally indefensible in UK policy in recent times as the proposed cut to Universal Credit.

“At a time when we are facing the impact of the pandemic, Brexit and soaring costs, removing £20 per week from the lowest-income households simply cannot be defended in any way, shape or form.

“The planned cut represents the biggest overnight reduction to the basic rate of social security in more than 70 years and would sever a crucial lifeline for countless households across the UK at a time when budgets are already facing an unprecedented squeeze.

She added: “It is an immoral, ill-thought out and ultimately counterproductive policy which simply must be stopped.

“Those on low incomes are going to find it difficult to feed their children, heat their homes, and pay their rent if the cut goes ahead. We have therefore united as the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to say to the Prime Minister: ‘Do not do this.’”

